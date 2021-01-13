Sweat had a team-high nine sacks in 2020, adding 45 tackles (28 solo), six pass defenses, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown.

The 2019 first-round pick played 64.0 percent of Washington's defensive snaps as a rookie and 66.3 percent as a sophomore, starting all 16 games both times. The 2020 performance wasn't exactly a breakout, but Sweat did finish with two more sacks (nine) and seven more QB hits (20) than the previous year, earning PFF's 11th-best grade (80.0) out of 112 qualified edge rushers. Teammate Chase Young was No. 6, so Sweat should have plenty of one-on-one pass-rush opportunities in the seasons to come. The 24-year-old has two seasons remaining on his rookie contract, which can be extended through 2023 via the fifth-year option. It'll be an easy choice for Washington to pick up that option if Sweat's 2021 campaign looks anything like his 2020 output.