Sweat made four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Browns.

Sweat now has two sacks through three games, and he's tied for second with Ryan Kerrigan and Jon Bostic in the category. Rookie Chase Young (groin) leads the team with 2.5 sacks so far, but he could miss Sunday's game against the Ravens. That could mean the Ravens can focus more on Sweat, lowering his ceiling a bit, but Washington has 12.5 sacks among seven different players this year, so that concern may be overstated.