Sweat made two tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.
Sweat put the game away for Washington late in the fourth quarter as he managed to get immediate pressure on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, ultimately tipping a pass up to himself and strolling into the end zone for an easy pick six. Sweat will look to carry this momentum into a tough Week 13 matchup against the currently undefeated Steelers.
