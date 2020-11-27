Sweat made two tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

Sweat put the game away for Washington late in the fourth quarter as he managed to get immediate pressure on Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, tipping a pass up to himself and strolling into the end zone for an easy pick-six. Sweat will look to carry this momentum into a tough Week 13 matchup against the currently undefeated Steelers.