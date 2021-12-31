Sweat (personal) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Sweat hasn't practiced this week due to the death of his brother. It's not yet clear whether the 25-year-old will rejoin the team ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, but Casey Toohill and Shaka Toney would likely see increased playing time if Sweat is out.
