Sweat recorded five tackles, all solo, and a sack across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Sweat now has 37 tackles (23 solo), seven sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and an interception across 13 games this season. He also has played in 65 percent of the defensive snaps this season.
