Sweat (concussion) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Sweat was forced to leave Week 7's win over Dallas early due to a head injury, and he appears to be trending in the right direction following the bye week. It's unclear if the Mississippi State product has cleared concussion protocol, however, so it's too early to count on him for Sunday's game against the Giants. Ryan Anderson would see an uptick in usage at defensive end if Sweat were unable to suit up in Week 9.
