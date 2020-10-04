site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Morgan Moses: All clear Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 4, 2020
Moses (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Moses played through the hip issue in Week 3 against Cleveland, as it appears the injury could be a week-to-week issue. Now healthy, the veteran will assume his usual starting role at right tackle Sunday.
