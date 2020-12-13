site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Clear for Week 14
Moses (groin) is active for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
The 29-year-old was considered questionable for the second straight game with the groin issue, and he'll once again play through the injury. Moses is set to start at left tackle for Washington.
