Moses is being given the ability to seek a trade and is unlikely to remain in Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Washington has added some pieces at tackle in recent weeks, drafting Samuel Cosmi out of Texas and adding former Bear Charles Leno. Still, Moses has been a staple at right tackle for Washington for years and the Football Team will have to get creative with replacing him, seeing as Leno is ticketed for the left side and Cosmi is just a rookie. Washington would shed Moses' salary if it finds a trade partner.