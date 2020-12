Moses (leg) is questionable to return to Sunday's home matchup against the Seahawks, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Moses went down at the 8:12 mark of the fourth quarter, leaving David Sharpe to man the right tackle position until he proves capable of returning. The 29-year-old has dealt with his share of bumps and bruises in recent seasons, but he remains without a missed start since his rookie campaign of 2014.