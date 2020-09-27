site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Morgan Moses: Suits up at CLE
Moses (hip) is active Week 3 against Cleveland.
Moses missed Thursday's practice but was back in action Friday, clearing the way for the right tackle to suit up for his regular role against the Browns.
