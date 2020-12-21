Washington signed Kendricks off Seattle's practice squad Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Kendricks posted 71 tackles, three sacks, four pass breakups and an interception over 14 games with the Seahawks last year, but he has yet to play this season. The 30-year-old linebacker will get an opportunity on a sturdy Washington defense that needs a lifeline at the position because linebackers Cole Holcomb (concussion), Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) and Shaun Dion Hamilton (elbow) are all dealing with injuries. Kendricks could immediately handle a significant workload in the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.