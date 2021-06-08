site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Najee Toran: Inks deal with Washington
Toran signed a contract with Washington on Monday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports.
Toran was waived by the Patriots a few weeks prior. He figures to compete for a reserve offensive lineman spot with his new squad.
