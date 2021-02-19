Sundberg posted on Instagram on Friday about his elbow surgery, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
It appears it has been a month since Sundberg underwent right elbow surgery. The 33-year-old will aim to return back to his usual role on special teams once healthy.
