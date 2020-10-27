Barber rushed 10 times for 34 yards in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.
Barber couldn't get much going on the ground Sunday, but he managed to rush for three first downs. He took a clear backseat to Antonio Gibson, who enjoyed a breakout performance with 20 carries for 128 yards (6.4 YPC) and a touchdown while recording three red-zone rushes to Barber's zero. If Barber loses his red-zone opportunities, he essentially loses all fantasy value because he's averaging 2.1 yards per carry and has caught just one pass this season.
