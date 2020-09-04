Barber could take on some of the carries that were expected to go to recently released Adrian Peterson, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Barber is the one member of the Washington backfield who hasn't been hyped at any point this spring or summer, though coach Ron Rivera did warn reporters not to forget about the former Buc. There isn't much upside for an early down bruiser in an offense that's unlikely to be any better than average, but it is possible Barber gets enough carries -- at least initially -- to gum up Antonio Gibson's production. Barber still doesn't offer much appeal as fantasy asset, even if he has a role in the gameplan for Week 1 against Philadelphia.