Barber slimmed down this offseason, according to Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic.

Coach Ron Rivera believes Barber shed weight without sacrificing strength, saying it was mostly "baby fat" that the running back lost. With Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic looking solid in the first two RB spots, Barber heads into training camp as Washington's No. 3 back, facing competition from Jaret Patterson, Lamar Miller and Jonathan Williams. While he doesn't offer much upside as a runner, Barber has ample NFL experience on both offense and special teams (the latter being a key consideration for back-end roster spots).