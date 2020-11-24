Barber rushed eight times for 28 yards during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Bengals.
The 26-year-old had all but one of his carries during the second half, as Washington took control of the game and bled the clock. It's the second time since the season opener Barber has registered at least five carries, and he's been inefficient all season with a 2.4 YPC. He'll continue to have a minor offensive role while Antonio Gibson remains healthy.
