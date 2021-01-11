Barber finished the 2020 regular season with 94 carries for 258 yards and four touchdowns and four catches for 12 yards on seven targets.

Barber had 17 carries and two touchdowns in a season-opening win over Philadelphia, and he split work with J.D. McKissic when Antonio Gibson missed some time with a toe injury in December. Apart from that, Barber had a quiet year, maintaining a role on special teams and occasionally subbing in for Gibson on early downs. Barber will turn 27 in June and has one year remaining on his contract, but he'll likely need to battle for his roster spot if he stays in Washington this offseason.