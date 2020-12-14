Barber took 12 carries for 37 yards and caught two of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 23-15 win over San Francisco.

With Antonio Gibson (toe) inactive for the first time all year, Barber handled season-high 48 percent snap share coming off the bench behind J.D. McKissic, who got one fewer carry (11) and one more target (four) while playing 65 percent of offensive snaps. Neither running back got any goal-line chances, but Barber did handle clock-killing work in the fourth quarter, albeit with poor results. Gibson was unable to practice last week, so there's a decent chance it'll be another split between Barber and McKissic when Washington hosts Seattle in Week 15.