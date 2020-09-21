Barber had one carry for one yard in a 30-15 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

After putting up a 17-29-2 rushing line on 41 percent snap share in the season opener, Barber was limited to a single offensive snap Week 2, converting a 4th-and-1 in the second quarter. He may be nothing more than a short-yardage runner and special-teams player in the coming weeks, as both Antonio Gibson (13 carries for 55 yards and a TD) and J.D. McKissic (eight for 53) were reasonably effective running the ball in Sunday's loss.