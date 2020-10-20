Barber ran for six yards on four carries, and he caught his lone target for a gain of four yards during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Giants.

Barber's first two touches went for a combined eight yards against New York, but his subsequent three opportunities yielded just two more, as the 26-year-old back has now been held under 30 scrimmage yards in each of his first six outings to begin the season. Barber still leads the team with 11 red-zone rush attempts, but rookie Antonio Gibson has been steadily usurping that duty as the season has progressed. The former Buccaneer is averaging an abysmal 1.7 yards per carry heading into a Week 7 matchup against Dallas' 31st-ranked rush defense.