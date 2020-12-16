Barber (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Starting running back Antonio Gibson missed most of Week 13 in Pittsburgh and was inactive Week 14 against the 49ers due to a turf toe injury, which allowed more snaps and touches for Barber. Unfortunately for Barber, he managed just 61 yards from scrimmage and one TD on 28 touches during that span. Now with an injury of his own in tow, he could be in danger of losing work, especially with Washington signing Lamar Miller off the Bears' practice squad Wednesday. As long as Gibson is sidelined, though, J.D. McKissic will be the RB of note in this offense.
More News
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Gets 12 carries but struggles•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Set for continued carries Week 14•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Scores in victory•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Season high in rushing yards•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Eight carries Sunday•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Three touches in loss to Detroit•