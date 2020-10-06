Barber ran for five yards on three carries, and he was targeted once with no receptions during Sunday's 31-17 loss to Baltimore.

The 26-year-old back has been scarcely involved the past three weeks as rookie Antonio Gibson has come to the forefront with 150 rushing yards and three rushing TDs during that span. Barber fielded 17 carries Week 1 against the Eagles, including an NFL-high 10 red-zone carries, but he's garnered just seven combined touches in three Washington defeats since. He'll remain a complementary option during Week 5 when Washington faces the Rams' 18th-ranked rush defense.