Barber took one carry for 10 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Carolia
With Antonio Gibson (toe) back in the lineup after missing two games, Barber barely had a role in the Washington offense. The veteran back isn't likely to see much work Week 17 at Philadelphia.
