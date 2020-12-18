Barber (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Since Antonio Gibson got injured early in a Week 13 win at Pittsburgh, Barber has received 28 touches for 61 yards from scrimmage and one TD over two games. Meanwhile, receiving back J.D. McKissic has combined for 28 touches, 164 total yards and no scores. If Gibson is forced to miss Sunday's game due to his bout with turf toe, Barber and McKissic will continue to split work out of Washington's backfield.
