Barber played one snap on offense in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.
Barber was all but invisible Weeks 2-5, but he then got 14 carries and 31 snaps between Weeks 6 and 7. Coming out of a Week 8 bye, his role was reduced again, with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic splitting backfield work. Barber isn't likely to get many carries, if any, Week 10 at Detroit.
