Barber (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, while fellow Washington running back Antonio Gibson (toe) is listed as doubtful, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barber figures to split work with J.D. McKissic, after getting 12 carries and three targets on season-high 48 percent snap share in last week's 23-15 win over the 49ers. The upcoming matchup appears similarly difficult, as the Seahawks defense has played well since mid-season and the Football Team will have Dwayne Haskins filling in for Alex Smith (calf) as the starting quarterback.