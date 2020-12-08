Barber rushed 14 times for 23 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.
Barber assumed a heavier workload after rookie Antonio Gibson (knee) exited during the first quarter and did not return. The veteran capitalized from one-yard out to score his first touchdown since Week 1 in the third quarter. Should Gibson remain slowed Sunday against the 49ers, Barber would figure to split backfield work with J.D. McKissic, whose pass-catching ability counteracts Barber's more rugged running style.
More News
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Season high in rushing yards•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Eight carries Sunday•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Three touches in loss to Detroit•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Plays just one snap•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Can't get going against Cowboys•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Inefficient day in limited role•