Barber carried 17 times for 29 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

With rookie Antonio Gibson dominating headlines related to the team's backfield situation heading into the game, few expected Barber to make a significant impact. He did average an unimpressive 1.7 yards per carry with a long run of just eight yards, but short rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters helped his team complete an impressive come-from-behind victory. Barber should continue to factor into the team's backfield equation for the time being, but he will need to improve his efficiency in order to keep a sizable role. His next chance to do so will come Sunday against the Cardinals.