Barber rushed 11 times for 57 yards in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.
Barber recorded his highest carry total since the season opener, translating it into a season high in rushing yards. The 26-year-old has ceded goal-line duties to Antonio Gibson though, so Barber's fantasy upside has essentially vanished.
More News
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Eight carries Sunday•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Three touches in loss to Detroit•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Plays just one snap•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Can't get going against Cowboys•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Inefficient day in limited role•
-
Football Team's Peyton Barber: Limited role against Ravens•