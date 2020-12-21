Barber took four carries for five yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 loss to Seattle.

Barber played only 16 percent of offensive snaps, down from 48 percent the previous week in the first game Antonio Gibson (toe) missed. Meanwhile, J.D. McKissic got 13 carries and 10 targets on 88 percent snap share, turning in a season-best fantasy performance despite Barber vulturing a goal-line touchdown. Even if Gibson misses more time, Barber won't necessarily get more than a handful of touches Week 16 against Carolina.