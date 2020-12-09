Barber is expected to serve as Washington's primary inside runner and short-yardage back Sunday against the 49ers with Antonio Gibson (toe) not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After exiting early in Monday's win over Pittsburgh, Gibson has been diagnosed with turf toe, an injury that often entails a multi-week recovery. While J.D. McKissic outpaced Barber by a healthy margin in terms of snaps (53 to 24) and passing-game usage Monday (10 targets to zero), the Auburn product saw the greater opportunity of the two on the ground (14 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown). Barber should be Washington's preferred option in goal-line situations Week 14, but his minimal involvement as a pass catcher and lack of big-play ability (six career 20-plus-yard runs in five seasons) means that he'll likely need to reach the end zone to pay dividends for fantasy managers. And if Washington falls behind early and is forced into catch-up mode throughout the contest, Barber will be at risk of being scripted out of the game plan entirely.