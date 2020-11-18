Barber logged seven rushing yards on two carries, adding a seven-yard catch during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions.

Barber logged his second start of the 2020 campaign, but he faded into the No. 3 running back role as the game progressed. Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic split the RB carries 13-8 ahead of Barber, collecting 51 combined rushing yards and three rushing TDs in addition to 63 total receiving yards, spurred largely by McKissic's dense pass-catching workload of 15 targets. Barber garnered 10 carries Week 7 against the Cowboys, but he otherwise has not exceeded four carries in a game since the season opener against Philadelphia. Barber's involvement in the offense is expected to remain sparse when Washington takes on Cincinnati in Week 11.