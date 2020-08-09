The Washington Football Team has activated Foster (knee) off its PUP list, ESPN's John Keim reports.
Foster, who tore the ACL and LCL in left knee and also suffered nerve damage in his foot last May, will now have a chance to compete for a starting outside linebacker slot in Washington's 4-3 defense. The 2017 first-rounder last appeared in a regular-season game in October of 2018. In 16 NFL contests, Foster has logged 101 tackles.
More News
-
Football Team's Reuben Foster: Lands on PUP•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Making progress in recovery•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Officially lands on IR•
-
Redskins' Reuben Foster: Torn ACL feared•