Foster (knee) has been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This gives Washington the option to keep Foster on the PUP list for the regular season, which then would rule him out for the first six weeks. However, he won't be able to practice until he's removed from the list, so the team will need to activate him at some point in training camp if they want him to have a shot at playing early in the season. The 2017 first-round pick was on track for a starting job in Washington last spring before a knee injury during OTAs wiped out his 2019 campaign. Foster tore both the ACL and LCL in his left knee, with the initial injury then leading to numbness in his lower leg and toes. Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports that Foster wasn't able to pass the football portion of his pre-camp physical exam.