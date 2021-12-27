Seals-Jones caught his lone target for negative four yards in Sunday's 56-14 loss to Dallas.
Seals-Jones may have caught the worst of this one-sided affair, as his lone target went backwards and he never got another touch for the remainder of the contest. Backup tight end John Bates flashed his talent in garbage time (2-45-1), so we could see some of RSJ's targets go his way on a fluid depth chart. Most fantasy managers won't be bothered with Seals-Jones heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.
