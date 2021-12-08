Seals-Jones (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Seals-Jones has missed three straight games, and starting tight end Logan Thomas (IR/knee) is officially out for the rest of the season. That could leave rookie John Bates in a three-down role this Sunday against Dallas, though Seals-Jones might occupy that same role if he's cleared to play. Earlier this year, when Thomas was on IR with a hamstring injury, Seals-Jones averaged 4.0 catches for 38.4 yards and 0.2 TDs on 6.0 targets across five starts (Weeks 5-10), emerging as a low-end TE1 or streaming option in many formats. It's possible he returns to that status, though far from a guarantee given his hip injury and Bates' increasing contributions of late.
