Foster played in four games for the Washington Football Team in 2020, catching two of six targets for 37 yards.

Foster hasn't been able to recapture his 2018 rookie magic from Buffalo, but he did play a lot of special teams snaps for Washington in December and January, potentially creating a path to a roster spot in 2021. The Alabama product isn't likely to generate much interest as a restricted free agent this offseason, after catching just five passes in 17 games the past two years.