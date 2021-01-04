Foster (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Foster has only appeared in four games for Washington this season, having secured two of six targets for 37 yards. He's also played 48 snaps on special teams.
More News
-
Football Team's Robert Foster: Makes second appearance of year•
-
Football Team's Robert Foster: Set for season debut•
-
Football Team's Robert Foster: Officially sitting out Sunday•
-
Football Team's Robert Foster: Won't play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Robert Foster: Signs with Washington•
-
Robert Foster: Lands in Green Bay•