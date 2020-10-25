Foster (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Though Washington poached Foster from Green Bay's practice squad a few days ago, the wideout won't be available to play while he waits to clear COVID-19 intake testing with his new organization. As a result, the Football Team will turn to Jeff Badet and Tony Brown as its depth options at receiver Week 7 behind the projected starting trio of Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman and Cam Sims.