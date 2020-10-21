Washington signed Foster to its active roster Tuesday, Matt Zenitz of AL.com reports.
The Football Team signed Foster off the Packers' practice squad, where the 26-year-old wide receiver has spent the last six weeks after getting cut by Buffalo. The 6-foot-2 wideout can stretch the field, as he caught 27 passes for 541 yards (20.0 yards per reception) for the Bills in 2018. If Isaiah Wright (undisclosed) and Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring) are forced to miss any time, Foster could handle a decent workload immediately in Washington's offense.