Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Foster won't clear COVID-19 protocols in time to play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Foster signed with the Football Team on Tuesday so this news isn't surprising. Rivera was quick to praise Foster's speed and special teams ability Thursday, as Foster caught 27 passes for 541 yards (20.0 yards per reception) for the Bills in 2018. Once the Alabama product clears protocols and the team is confident in his grasp of the gameplan, expect Foster to contribute as a depth receiver and on special teams for the remainder of the 2020 campaign.