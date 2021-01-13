Darby was a 16-game starter in 2020, recording 55 tackles (43 solo), 16 pass defenses and a fumble recovery on 1,001 defensive snaps.
Darby was fifth in the league in PDs, yet didn't record a single interception. PFF graded him at No. 31 out of 122 qualified cornerbacks, 13 spots ahead of teammate Kendall Fuller. Washington more than got its money's worth on a one-year, $3 million contract, so it'll likely be far more expensive if the team wants to keep Darby around for 2021 and beyond. Granted, other franchises may have some concerns about his medical history, as the 27-year-old cornerback played just 28 games in his three seasons (2017-19) with the division-rival Eagles.