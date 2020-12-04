Anderson (knee) was a full practice participant Friday, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
The 26-year-old missed Week 12 due to the knee injury, but he's back on track this week. Anderson hasn't played more than 15 defensive snaps in a game since Week 4 for Washington.
