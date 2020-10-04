Anderson (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Anderson played through a shin issue in Week 3, and appears he will play through the ankle issue just a week later. Now that the Alabama product is back to full health, Anderson will provide rotational depth along Washington's defensive line.
More News
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Questionable to face Ravens•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Forces five fumbles in '19•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: No-go on estimated report•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Sheds injury label•