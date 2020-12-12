Anderson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Anderson already missed the last three games. Now, he won't be eligible to play until a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles. Ryan Kerrigan has handled more work as the primary backup to Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and that rotation figures to remain intact for the time being. If Anderson doesn't return this season, he'll finish with nine tackles over nine games. He'll be a free agent in March.

