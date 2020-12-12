Anderson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Anderson already missed the last three games. Now, he won't be eligible to play until a Week 17 matchup against the Eagles. Ryan Kerrigan has handled more work as the primary backup to Chase Young and Montez Sweat, and that rotation figures to remain intact for the time being. If Anderson doesn't return this season, he'll finish with nine tackles over nine games. He'll be a free agent in March.
More News
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Unavailable against Steelers•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Carries questionable tag•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Back from knee injury•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Unavailable against Cincinnati•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Suiting up Sunday•