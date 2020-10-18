Anderson (ankle) is active for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Giants.
Anderson has been limited at practice the past few weeks with the ankle issue before suiting up, so this news isn't quite a surprise. Now appearing healthy, look for the Alabama product to assume his usual rotational depth role across the defensive line.
