Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

Anderson hasn't played more than 15 snaps on defense in a game since Week 4, as rookie Chase Young has taken off as expected, while Montez Sweat has impressed on the other side of the defensive line. He'll aim to recover quickly with a Week 12 Thursday night game against the Cowboys up next.