Anderson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Anderson hasn't played more than 15 snaps on defense in a game since Week 4, as rookie Chase Young has taken off as expected, while Montez Sweat has impressed on the other side of the defensive line. He'll aim to recover quickly with a Week 12 Thursday night game against the Cowboys up next.
More News
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Ready to rock•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Questionable to face Ravens•
-
Football Team's Ryan Anderson: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Forces five fumbles in '19•
-
Redskins' Ryan Anderson: Practices in full Thursday•